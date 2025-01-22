The struggles, grit & ride of a paralympian

KOCHI: The story of Dawn Fraser has been novelised and adapted for a film. In 1974, journalist Moti Nandi wrote a Bengali novel Koni that was turned into a film ten years later as Kony, based on Fraser, an Australian swimmer who won four Olympic golds, battled poverty, social stigma, and still went on to become a champion. Kony had a particular catchphrase that later became many sports-loving Bengali’s words for self-motivation: ‘Fight Koni Fight.’

Although Koni is a fictional character, many Konis can be found in India’s sports history and their list of struggles are longer than Koni’s. Imagine a woman being paralysed twice in life, being in wheelchairs for decades, and yet managing to win a Silver Medal in a high-prestige event, and creating an impact to change many lives with her administrative decisions. It seems impossible, right? However, that’s the story of Deepa Malik. Her 312-page autobiography Bring It On (HarperCollins), is a candid account of her experiences.

Double trouble

“As a child, when I went through the tough days of paralysis, I learnt that the key to good health was to remain physically active. Hence, after overcoming paralysis, I started doing a lot of outdoor activities to prove many naysayers wrong who commented about my body. Biking, cycling, and hiking became my go-to sports activities. It came out of a rebellion.

However, that was not the case in the latter half of my life. When I suffered paralysis for the second time in 1999, I was on the lookout for every medium that would support my desire to remain an athlete. I also had to keep my mind active. Seven years later, I learnt about parasports and that changed a lot of things”, says Malik in an interview to The Morning Standard.