Uniform holy mass: Mar Pamplany holds talks with priests

KOCHI: Things seem to be moving in a positive direction in Ernakulam-Angamaly Archeparchy as Vicar of Major Archbishop Mar Joseph Pamplany began talks with the 21 dissident priests on Tuesday. Speaking after a meeting with Mar Pamplany, the dissident priests expressed their happiness over the direction in which things were moving.

Highlighting some of the concerns that they had raised before the Vicar of Major Archbishop, one of the 21 priests said, “The first initiative that the Archbishop took was to freeze the suspensions of all priests in the Archeparchy.

This is a very welcome move. We believe that the problems plaguing the Archeparchy can be solved in a phased manner.” It is learnt that a decision on their suspensions will be arrived at only after Mar Pamplany studies the matter in detail. Also, all disciplinary actions initiated against the priests, too, have been frozen.

The priests said, “We believe that a solution will be arrived at soon. The Archbishop will be meeting senior priests in the Archeparchy. In the next phase of talks, the Archbishop will hold talks with other priests and faithful after dividing the Archeparchy into four zones.”

The priests claimed that the Archbishop has assured them that he would consider the reconstitution of the Curia and other religious offices of the Archeparchy. It is also being said that Major Archbishop Mar Raphael Thattil will be taking part in future talks.

According to Church sources, the Archbishop has said that positive vibes have been received from those opposing and favouring the Uniform mode of Holy Mass. “The Archbishop has been able to gain the trust of both factions in the Archeparchy. Both factions have a firm belief that a solution to the issue will be arrived at through these deliberations,” said Church sources. According to them, the Archbishop has made no decisions as of now.