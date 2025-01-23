A vital shield against cervical cancer

KOCHI: The fourth leading cause of cancer among women globally and the second that affects Indian women is cervical cancer. Recent data reveal a staggering reality: approximately 1.24 lakh women in India are diagnosed with cervical cancer annually, and about 77,348 succumb to the disease. These numbers underscore the urgent need for awareness, prevention, and action.

Causes

The primary cause of cervical cancer is infection with the Human Papillomavirus (HPV), a sexually transmitted virus prevalent worldwide, including India. HPV infections are alarmingly common, with nearly every sexually active individual contracting the virus at some point in their life. Young adults are particularly susceptible, making HPV a significant public health concern.

HPV spreads through skin-to-skin contact, primarily during sexual activity. While condoms can reduce transmission risk, they are not foolproof. Several factors increase the likelihood of HPV infection, including early sexual activity, multiple sexual partners, smoking, and a weakened immune system.

High-Risk HPV Types

Among the 200+ identified HPV genotypes, two main categories emerge:

Low-Risk Types (6 and 11): These cause benign genital warts in both men and women.

High-Risk Types (16, 18, 31, 33, 35, 39, 45, 51, 52, 56, 58, 59, 66): These are associated with various cancers, including cervical, vulvar, vaginal, penile, anal, and certain head and neck cancers.

HPV types 16 and 18 alone account for approximately 66% of cervical cancers, while types 31, 33, 45, 52, and 58 contribute an additional 15%.