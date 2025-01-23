Beauty of brutalism

KOCHI: Take a walk down any Indian street at any time of the day. Go with a singular purpose — to soak in the beauty of the buildings that line it. Discipline your mind not to lose focus anywhere on the way. No potholes, open drains, or mopeds parked on narrow pavements should deter you enough to shift your line of vision. Only the buildings and the beauty of their aesthetics!

The outcome is an easy guess even for the less travelled amongst us headache, a major or minor case of disillusionment, and definitely, an urgent need to visit the ophthalmologist to treat the exposure to an overdose of colours. Yet, most of us live in perfect harmony with the chaos of our cityscapes, unmindful of its jarring notes and discordant tunes.

It would come as a surprise to know then, that not everyone in this world has been oblivious to the structures that surround and define their daily lives. In 2020, US President Donald Trump demanded that all future federal buildings conform to a classical architectural style. However, former President Joe Biden withdrew this executive order which targeted Brutalist architecture,though its reappearance is a possibility.

So, what is Brutalism and why did it even matter enough to warrant an embargo? To put it in simple terms, Brutalist architecture makes use of exposed, unpainted concrete or brick, with an emphasis on minimalism and functionalism. Showcasing bare building materials and utility are priority rather than leaning towards decorative designs.