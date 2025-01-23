CPM district meet to begin on Saturday, third term likely for secretary C N Mohanan

KOCHI: As the CPM Ernakulam district conference is set to begin on January 25, the focus is on whether there will be a change of guard in the district leadership.

According to political observers and party insiders, the current district secretary C N Mohanan is likely to continue for a third term unless there are strong undercurrents during the conference. Sources indicate that the conference may see induction of new faces into the district committee, with increased women’s representation.

Commenting on the possibility of his continuation, Mohanan said, “I am not in a position to comment on this. It is entirely up to the party. I was unanimously elected as secretary for the past two terms, and the party does have a provision for a third term. After two terms, I am satisfied that I have been able to control internal conflicts and factionalism within the party to a significant extent.”

Reflecting on factionalism that was once rampant in the party, Mohanan said, “Ernakulam district was once a focal point of factionalism within the CPM in Kerala. This stemmed from the perception that certain individuals or their representatives should hold key positions, and the mistaken belief that visible strength in committees was a criterion for advancement. But those days are behind us. The focus has shifted to addressing issues on political and ideological grounds.”

When I became district secretary, I prioritised strengthening the party politically and steering it away from personal agenda, he added.

Mohanan also dismissed allegations of power dynamics between him and P Rajeeve. “Rajeeve and I represent the same party and ideology. We have worked shoulder-to-shoulder for the party. While there may be minor differences in terms of organisational experience, we are united in our efforts to strengthen the party,” he said.