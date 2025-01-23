Hanging in imbalance

KOCHI: On Monday, the sensational ‘Sharon murder case’ reached a sensational culmination at the Neyyattinkara Additional Sessions Court. S S Greeshma, 24, the prime accused in the murder of 23-year-old Sharon Raj, was awarded the death sentence.

With this, Greeshma has become the youngest-ever woman death row prisoner in Kerala. The judgement, however, has polarised Kerala society. While some have celebrated the death penalty as justice served, others argue that the punishment is disproportionate and have called for the abolition of capital punishment.

Judge A M Basheer, who delivered the death sentence, agreed with the prosecution that it was one of the “rarest of the rare cases”. Though the case was built on circumstantial evidence, he stated Greeshma deserved capital punishment, relying on her digital footprint for the sentencing.

“In a metaphorical way of saying, the God in the cloud saved the data of crime,” the judge remarked.

Noting that many events pointed to premeditation, he described Sharon’s murder as “extremely brutal, gruesome, diabolical, and revolting”.

Greeshma and Sharon were in a relationship, which the former wished to end in 2022. Sharon, however, was allegedly unwilling to part ways. It was alleged that Greeshma initially gave Sharon mango juice mixed with heavy doses of paracetamol, which he refused to drink due to its bitter taste.

Later, on October 14, 2022, when Greeshma called Sharon over to her house, and allegedly offered him an ‘Ayurvedic tonic’. He started throwing up the same day. His condition deteriorated within 24 hours.