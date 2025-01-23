India Boat and Marine Show at Kochi showcases 55 marine companies

KOCHI: The 7th edition of the India Boat and Marine Show (IBMS) began at the Bolgatty Palace Event Center in Kochi. More than 55 companies from various industries associated with the marine sector are showcasing their products and services, including speedboats, marine engines, navigation systems, boats, marine equipment, and service providers from the recreational and leisure boating market.

Indian Coast Guard Kerala Region DIG N Ravi, National Small Industries Corporation Zonal Manager Chennai M Srivalsan, Inland Waterways Authority of India Director A Selvakumar, Cochin Shipyard GM Materials Sivakumar A, Aries Group Founder Chairman and CEO Sohan Roy, Kerala Travel Mart President Jose Pradeep and others inaugurated the event.

Joseph Kuriakose, Director of Cruise Expos, said that more than 4,000 business visitors are expected for the three-day exhibition.

Visiting hours are from 11 am to 7 pm. The fair will conclude on January 24.

The main attraction of the fair is various types of boats including solar boats, safety equipment, unmanned algae removal boats, among others.

There is a diverse range of watercraft made of aluminium, HDPE, fibreglass and wood on display.

Pune-based Weichai India is showcasing two of its famous products, the WPS Marine Engine and the 82.5 KVA Marine Diesel Generator at the fair.

Bengaluru-based Stugeron Marine is presenting aluminium-made boats. The company also has battery-powered products like Aquabike and Aquacar.

Kalamassery-based Nawalt's solar boat stall is also attracting visitors. CEO Sandith Thandassery said that they are the manufacturers of the country's fastest solar boat, the largest solar boat and the first solar ferry.

Mumbai's Navneet Marine is presenting a long line of boats imported from the US and the Middle East. Ecotech India showcases eco-friendly services like petrol outboard engines, oil change systems, diesel purification systems, and marine fuel polishing systems.

A 12-person pleasure boat with a teak strip planking finish deck by Kochi-based Aismar Boat Builders is also attracting a lot of enquiries.

The fair is recognized and supported by K-BIP, a government agency under the Kerala government, NSIC, Kochi Water Metro, Kerala Tourism, Indian Coast Guard, Southern Naval Command, Kerala Maritime Board, SIFT and the Fisheries Department.

Apart from this, IBMS also has a dedicated industry pavilion for SMEs from Kerala, including boatyards and equipment manufacturers.