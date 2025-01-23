INTERVIEW| Navigating the grey areas of history

KOCHI: The secrets of the Itty Cora clan are carefully guarded, hidden beneath layers of history and imagination in the pages of Francis Itty Cora. The novel opens with a bold disclaimer: “This is not history. It’s just a tale spiced with lies and anecdotes.”

TD Ramakrishnan, the author, explains that history “serves merely as a possibility for storytelling.” A decade after its groundbreaking release, Ramakrishnan returns to the Itty Cora universe with a highly anticipated sequel, Korahpappanu Sthuthi Ayirikkatte. As he crafts this second chapter, readers are once again invited to explore the grey areas of morality and history that defined the first book.

In this exclusive interview, the writer delves into the narrative architecture of Francis Itty Cora, his writing process amid globalisation’s shadows, and Priya K Nair, the translator, talks about the process and challenges of translating the book.

Excerpts follow.

Interview with TD Ramakrishnan:

1 You’ve mentioned needing to captivate readers within the first ten pages. How did this goal shape the narrative structure of Francis Itty Cora?

In the 21st century, readers encounter books amid the distractions of visual media and information technology, making it crucial for writers to engage them from the outset. This challenge influenced the precise narrative structure of Francis Itty Cora, evident in the first chapter, titled ‘Cannibals.com’.

From an online sex racket in Kochi to the Iraq War, the Abu Ghraib prison camp, and Kunnamkulam, the narrative transitions swiftly, aiming to grip readers within the opening pages. This approach weaves a compelling web, drawing readers into the story.