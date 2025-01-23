Mini-lorry, luxury car gutted in separate incidents

KOCHI: A mini-lorry and a luxury car were gutted in two separate incidents at Moothakunnam and Kalamassery on Wednesday. This week alone as many as three vehicles caught fire at various parts of the district.

The first incident took place at Moothakunam near North Paravoor around 6.15 am. A moving mini-lorry loaded with rice sacks caught fire while on its way towards Kodungalloor from Aluva. A Fire and Rescue Services official said the fire spread from the rear side.

“The driver did not realise about the fire. However, a motorcyclist after following the mini-lorry for nearly one kilometre informed the driver about the fire. Soon, the driver stopped the vehicle and found fire spreading on the rice sacks and plastic cover on the lorry. Our team reached the place before 6.30 am and doused the fire. The rear tyres of the vehicle and several rice sacks were burnt. The driver and co-driver were safe,” an officer at North Paravoor fire station said. In the second incident, a luxury sedan caught fire near the Cusat School of Management Studies on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident took place around 2.45 pm when smoke started coming out from the engine bay of the car. The driver soon stopped the car on the roadside.