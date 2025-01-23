One-hundred years of fortitude: The saga of Kathaprasangam

KOCHI: “Mannil…eee nalla mannil…enni vidarnnu nilkkum, Kumkumapoovukalkk chenniram aaru thannu…”

This is the standard opening song of Edakochi Salimkumar’s Kathaprasangam performances, a timeless masterpiece composed by Devarajan Master and sung by K George.

The same track served as a moving introduction for the Kathaprasangam performances of Salimkumar’s father, Edakochi Prabhakaran. To this day, Salimkumar continues to include this powerful and emotional song in his own performances. “I want to maintain the legacy intact,” he smiles.

His residence in Edakochi has been a hub for Kathaprasangam artists spanning three generations. The area, in fact, is known as ‘Edakochi Salimkumar Place’. The road leading to the house and a nearby bus-stop are named after Edakochi Prabhakaran.

Today, along with Salimkumar, his daughter Aneesha, carries on the artistic legacy. “Kathaprasangam, an art form that blends prose storytelling with songs, was conceived as a medium to educate and empower society in 1924,” says Salimkumar.

“However, this century-old tradition that was once revolutionary is now in decline. Digital entertainment has taken over. It has eroded the communal experience of traditional arts. It also reflects a societal shift towards individualism from collective engagement.”

Salimkumar adds that the Kathaprasangam community “laments that the artform’s centenary celebration was underwhelmingly supported by the government and related organisations”.

“Did you know Kathaprasangam had completed 100 years as an artform?” he asks.

“Many remained unaware of this milestone, allowing a glorious past to fade into oblivion. The only programme conducted as part of the centenary celebration was Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi’s ‘Kathaprasanga Shilpashala’, which aimed to nurture new kathikars (storytellers) by providing around 15 of them a stage to perform.”