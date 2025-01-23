Police seize banned tobacco products worth Rs three crore; 1 held

KOCHI: In a major operation to disrupt the distribution of narcotic substances, over 500 sacks of banned tobacco products, including foreign cigarettes and those restricted to sale in Kashmir and Union Territories, were seized in Perumbavoor on Wednesday.

The contraband, worth around Rs 3 crore, was confiscated as part of the ongoing ‘Operation Clean,’ spearheaded by Ernakulam rural district police chief Vaibhav Saxena. Kamarudheen, 54, of Veliyamkode, Ponnani, was arrested in connection with the incident. Police also recovered a cash-counting machine and Rs 1.12 lakh in cash from his rented residence in Aluva. This marks one of the most significant seizures in the state in recent times, said a police source.

According to the police, the banned tobacco products were stored at a warehouse on Mudickal Timber Depot Road, Perumbavoor. The warehouse was under the surveillance of the special squad for some time. The products were transported by truck from Bengaluru to the warehouse and distributed across the state and to other regions through agents.

“This drive was conducted under Operation Clean Perumbavoor, following a tip-off. The recent apprehension of Bangladeshi nationals within the rural police limits also prompted this special initiative,” said Vaibhav Saxena. He commended the efforts of the team, led by Perumbavoor ASP Shakti Singh Arya, Narcotics Cell DySP P P Shams, and Inspector T M Sufi, who executed the operation.