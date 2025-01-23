Priests opposing uniform Holy Mass spreading false propaganda: Faithful forum

KOCHI: The propaganda being spread by priests that they have received favourable assurances from the Vicar of Major Archbishop Mar Joseph Pamplany on the issues of the Eucharist dispute and canonical disciplinary measures is false, said representatives of the faithful. They were speaking after meeting with Mar Pamplany.

Representatives of the faithful said Mar Pamplany had clarified in the discussion that he had not made any promise to anyone except to listen to the grievances of the priests. “He told us that he has no authority to overrule legal measures taken at the Church level. The indifference of the faithful, who have been misled by the priests, is the main reason why the priests who are disobeying the Church directives continue in the churches and are administering the sacraments,” said the representatives.

According to them, the archbishop has promised that Uniform Holy Mass will be implemented soon. “He is ready to celebrate the mass in the Basilica. However, the main obstacle is the existence of some court cases related to the Basilica,” they added.

The representatives of the faithful forums also submitted a petition to the diocese head seeking the implementation of the Uniform Holy Mass in all churches unconditionally, continuity of the present curia, the consideration of the Uniform Holy Mass as a basic qualification for the appointment of priests, action against nuns who engaged in anti-Church activities, the imposition of a ban on faithful who engage in anti-Church activities while holding official positions, and the protection of priests who stand with the Church.