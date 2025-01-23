‘Rise in membership during last term did not reflect in Lok Sabha election results’, CPM leader C N Mohanan

KOCHI: Preparations have been completed for CPM’s Ernakulam district conference. The event will officially commence with a flag-hoisting ceremony on Friday evening, district secretary C N Mohanan said.

The conference will begin with a meeting of delegates at Ernakulam Town Hall, which will be inaugurated by CPM state secretary M V Govindan. The three-day event will conclude with a public conference at the Marine Drive ground on Monday evening. It will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. A total of 371 elected representatives, around 50 district committee members and 12 special representatives are expected to attend.

Addressing a news conference, Mohanan said the new district committee will be unveiled on January 26, following extensive discussions and panel presentations. He also said that a Red Volunteer march, a women’s volunteer march, and a mass rally would be held in connection with the event. “During the last term, there was a significant increase in party membership, but this did not reflect in the parliamentary election results,” he said.

3-day Schedule

Jan 25 Flag hoisting

Inaugural session (delegates’ conference)

Seminar on ‘Central Neglect: Is not Kerala part of India?’

Jan 26

Delegates’ conference (continuation)

Presentation of report detailing activities

Discussions on the new DC panel

District committee announcement

Jan 27

Volunteer marches

Public meeting