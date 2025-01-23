‘Saphalyam flat complex in Chottanikkara unsafe’, says report

KOCHI: A stability report conducted by the Thrissur Government Engineering College on the Saphalyam flat complex in Chottanikkara has found serious structural concerns in the project, built-in 2017 as part of a government housing scheme for 24 families.

The report, submitted to the district collector on January 13, said the flat complex is in a dangerous state and recommended immediate demolition to avoid risking residents’ lives.

The Saphalyam Housing Project was initiated in 2011 under the EMS Housing Scheme, utilising a 33.90-cent plot of land in ward 7 of Chottanikkara Grama panchayat. The first phase of the project included 54 one-bedroom units, each measuring 319 sq ft, spread across three floors.

The cost of each unit was shared by the government, the gram panchayat, beneficiaries, and voluntary organisations, said M R Rajesh, panchayat president of Chottanikkara. The government share was Rs 2 lakh, with the grama panchayat putting in Rs 1 lakh. The beneficiary and voluntary organisations’ share stood at Rs 25,000 each.

He said the collector reviewed the report and plans to discuss the issue on Thursday. Discussions will focus on whether the building should be demolished, where the tenants will be relocated, and other necessary steps, he said. Rajesh noted that the tenants are facing significant hardships, including problems like water leakage. The tenants’ future will be decided after the collector’s meeting, and further action will be taken based on the outcome of the discussions, he added.