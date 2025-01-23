Seizure of ganja: Absconding gangster held in Kochi

KOCHI: The police on Wednesday arrested a gangster who was absconding after being released from jail on parole at Aluva. The arrested is Shafeeq alias Kaduva Shafeeq, 40 of Thaikkattukara. Shafeeq was sentenced to 10 years of imprisonment in a case related to the seizure of 138 kg of ganja at Chalakudy in 2020. After being released from jail in 2022 on parole, he went into hiding. Shafeeq was included in the rowdy list of Aluva police station in 2013.

On Tuesday night, the police received secret information that Shafeeq was seen inside a car parked at Chavarupadam near Aluva. Soon, the police team reached the place and surrounded the car. Seeing the police, he attempted to hit the police official by moving his car forward. However, as the police foiled his attempt, he abandoned the car and fled from the place.

The police took him into custody and shifted to the Aluva police station. He was later handed over to the Chalakudy police.