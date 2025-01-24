7th state finance commission visits Kochi corporation, meets mayor

KOCHI: The seventh state finance commission, led by chairman K N Harilal, visited the Kochi Corporation on Thursday, where they met with the mayor and other officials.

The commission engaged in discussions concerning the financial allocation for local self-governing bodies by government and various challenges faced by the corporation in executing projects.

The officials explored several key issues, including the enhancement of governing powers for local self-governments (LSGs), the need for increased funding for municipalities, proposal for appointing officers in LSGs on five-year contracts, and the urgency of resolving pending cases related to building taxes in the High Court.