Ekm-Angamaly Archeparchy urges faithful, priests to stop making false statements

KOCHI: Archbishop Mar Joseph Pamplany, the Vicar of the Major Archbishop, who has been entrusted with the responsibility of resolving the existing disputes in the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archeparchy regarding the implementation of the Uniform Holy Mass, is holding discussions with priests and religious persons of the Archdiocese individually and in small groups.

Those who are interested in talking to the Archbishop and sharing their ideas can contact the secretary in advance to request an appointment.

“It has come to notice that in the past few days, some groups and individuals have made statements that have spread misunderstandings and have stated that an agreement has been reached on some issues. The discussions currently under way are to understand the realities, build mutual trust and heal wounds,” said the spokesperson of Ernakulam-Angamaly Archeparchy.

“From the very beginning, Mar Pamplany has made it clear to everyone that necessary decisions will be announced only after consulting with the Major Archbishop. However, attempts to spread misunderstandings and divert discussions through such statements will only serve to question the sincerity of the positions,” added the spokesperson.

According to the spokesperson, Mar Pamplany is trying to help the Major Archbishop make decisions that are beneficial to the Archeparchy after discussions at various levels. “Without understanding this, no one should make untimely press statements, press conferences, or campaigns through social media. The Archdiocese PRO will provide the official positions and decisions of the Archeparchy,” said the spokesperson.