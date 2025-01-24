Hyundai Creta Electric: Old charm, new charge

KOCHI: With a multitude of electric vehicle (EV) models unveiled at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025, it’s evident that India is on the brink of an EV revolution. So far, brands like Tata Motors, Mahindra, MG Motor India, and BYD have dominated the EV landscape, while automotive giants such as Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai have been notably absent from the mass EV market. However, this is about to change.

Now, Hyundai has unveiled the electric version of its mid-size SUV king, the Creta, and Maruti Suzuki is gearing up to launch the e-Vitara.

Last week, I got to check out the Creta Electric in Chennai, ahead of its official debut at the auto expo 2025. Here are my first impressions.

DNA intact

First and foremost, the Creta Electric retains the quintessential DNA of its petrol/diesel predecessor. Hyundai has preserved everything that makes the Creta a beloved mid-size SUV — its iconic shape, size, spacious cabin, and performance. Fans of the traditional Creta will find themselves naturally drawn to this electrified avatar.

Visual appeal

The Creta Electric’s design exudes modernity, with subtle yet striking updates that differentiate it from its internal combustion siblings.