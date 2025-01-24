Hyundai Creta Electric: Old charm, new charge
KOCHI: With a multitude of electric vehicle (EV) models unveiled at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025, it’s evident that India is on the brink of an EV revolution. So far, brands like Tata Motors, Mahindra, MG Motor India, and BYD have dominated the EV landscape, while automotive giants such as Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai have been notably absent from the mass EV market. However, this is about to change.
Now, Hyundai has unveiled the electric version of its mid-size SUV king, the Creta, and Maruti Suzuki is gearing up to launch the e-Vitara.
Last week, I got to check out the Creta Electric in Chennai, ahead of its official debut at the auto expo 2025. Here are my first impressions.
DNA intact
First and foremost, the Creta Electric retains the quintessential DNA of its petrol/diesel predecessor. Hyundai has preserved everything that makes the Creta a beloved mid-size SUV — its iconic shape, size, spacious cabin, and performance. Fans of the traditional Creta will find themselves naturally drawn to this electrified avatar.
Visual appeal
The Creta Electric’s design exudes modernity, with subtle yet striking updates that differentiate it from its internal combustion siblings.
Front profile: The traditional porous grille and air dam have been replaced with a sleek, closed grille adorned with a pixelated pattern. The charging point is cleverly hidden behind the Hyundai logo, maintaining a seamless aesthetic. Functional air curtains on the bumper open when additional cooling is required by the powertrain.
Side: The silhouette remains familiar, but the EV-specific alloy wheels, featuring an aero-inspired pattern, add a futuristic touch.
Rear: Not many changes, except for the integrated reverse parking lights, minor dabs of modernity, and the ‘electric’ badging that subtly announces its eco-friendly credentials.
Cabin and comfort
Enter, and the Creta Electric greets you with its signature Creta-istic charm, albeit with some significant tweaks.
Dashboard: The dashboard, screens, and Bose audio system are carried over from its petrol/diesel counterparts.
Centre console: The absence of a traditional gearbox has freed up significant space. Hyundai has utilised this by creating a ‘floating island’ for the drive mode selector and other controls. The drive selector — a lever mounted on the steering — is intuitive and easy to use.
Seating: Front seats are ventilated, electrically adjustable, and upholstered with eco-friendly, recycled materials. Rear seats are equally comfortable, offering ample legroom and headroom. The floor is slightly raised due to the battery pack, but passengers won’t feel cramped. Rear passengers can even adjust the front passenger seat electrically for additional legroom.
Space and features
The 2.61m wheelbase ensures a roomy cabin.
A panoramic sunroof and light-coloured upholstery brighten the interior.
Storage is abundant in the centre console and door panels. Wireless charging and multiple ports enhance convenience.
Boot space is a generous 431 litres, complemented by a spare tyre tucked underneath.
Battery and motor
The Creta Electric is available in two battery configurations:
42 kWh: Paired with a motor delivering 99 kW (135 PS).
51.4 kWh: Paired with a more powerful motor producing 126 kW (171 PS).
The variant I tested featured the 51.4 kWh battery. Using Nickel-Manganese-Cobalt (NMC) cells, the battery offers higher energy density compared to the more common Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) batteries. Manufactured at Hyundai’s Chennai plant, the battery comes with an impressive 8-year/160,000 km warranty.
On-road performance
The Creta Electric delivers a smooth and responsive driving experience.
Drive modes: Three modes — Eco, Normal, and Sport — offer varying levels of performance and efficiency. Sport mode delivers thrilling acceleration but at the cost of range.
Regenerative braking: The regenerative braking system offers three levels of intensity. At the highest level, the car decelerates significantly when the accelerator is released, conserving energy and enhancing range.
Ride and handling: Precise steering, robust braking, and a suspension system tuned for Indian roads ensure a confident drive.
Range: Expect a real-world range of about 380 km under normal driving conditions — a decent figure for its target audience.
Price & verdict
The Creta Electric is competitively priced:
42 kWh Version: Rs 18 to 20 lakh (4 variants)
51.4 kWh Version: Rs 21.5 to 23.5 lakh (2 variants)
The top-end model I tested offers a comprehensive suite of features with all the bells and whistles, making it an excellent choice for those seeking a premium electric SUV. Overall, with its blend of practicality, performance, and styling, the Creta Electric is set to make waves in the EV market.
New release
Kia Syros unveiled in Kerala
The all-new Kia Syros was unveiled in Kerala at the Incheon Kia Showroom in Kochi on Thursday. Designed for tech enthusiasts and urban drivers, the new model boasts an array of advanced features. The Syros features a dual-pane panoramic sunroof and Level 2 ADAS with 16-autonomous safety features. Key interior highlights include a 76.2 cm (30”) trinity panoramic display panel, a wireless charger, a digital instrument cluster, and 64-colour ambient mood lighting.
Sliding, reclining, and ventilated rear seats. In terms of safety, the Syros is equipped with six airbags, hill-start assist, front and rear parking sensors, lane-keeping assist, and a 360-degree camera with a blind-view monitor. Additionally, the Syros introduces over-the-air software updates — a segment first — allowing customers to receive the latest software and features automatically, without the need to visit a dealership. Price will be announced on February 3.
Bharat Mobility Expo 2025 highlights
The recently concluded Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 in New Delhi was a landmark event, attracting nearly 10 lakh visitors and cementing its position as the world’s largest automotive exhibition. Inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the expo showcased a plethora of vehicles, mobility solutions, and cutting-edge technologies. Here are some of the key highlights:
Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara
The much-awaited e-Vitara debuted with two battery options (49 kWh and 61 kWh), offering a range of over 500km. This ‘Emotional Versatile Cruiser’ combines hi-tech features with bold SUV styling.
JSW MG Motor India
JSW MG Motor India’s newly launched luxury brand channel, MG Select, showcased the premium offerings MG Cyberster (featuring India’s first-ever ‘Electric Scissor Doors’) and the first-ever electric MPV MG M9. JSW MG Motor India showcased stellar line up of 9 advanced models and unveiled MG Majestor.
Tata Motors
With over 50 exhibits, Tata showcased its vision for sustainable mobility. Highlights included the production-ready TATA Sierra and the futuristic Avinya X concept.
Mercedes-Benz India
The brand launched the EQS Maybach SUV 680 ‘Night Series’, Concept CLA, and AMG S 63 E Performance, showcasing its prowess in luxury EVs.
BYD India
BYD launched the SEA LION 7 eSUV alongside a range of innovative models like the Yangwang U8 and plug-in hybrids.
VinFast Auto India
Debuted the VF 6 and VF 7 electric SUVs, setting new benchmarks in green mobility.
The writer is a freelance auto expert who hosts TV shows and anchors the YouTube channel ‘CARKADUVA’