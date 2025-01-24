Kerala police arrest school teacher from West Bengal in Rs 1.05 crore cyber fraud case

KOCHI: Kerala Police have arrested a 54-year-old school teacher from West Bengal in connection with a cyber fraud case where a company based in Kochi's Infopark lost over Rs 1 crore last year.

The accused, Sulapa Mishra Chatterjee, hails from Jhalda Village in Purulia district and was employed at a government girls' high school in her locality.

The incident occurred in October last year when the company was duped into transferring Rs 1.05 crore to a fraudster impersonating an officer of another company supplying raw materials.

The Infopark police, investigating the case, discovered that the funds were withdrawn using the bank account and debit cards of Sulapa.