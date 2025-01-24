Pop-up paradise comes to Kochi

KOCHI: Whether you’re a shopaholic, a foodie, or seeking rare finds, then the flea market Pop-Up Paradise is your destination. The event is set to turn the Marine Drive Ground into a hub of culture, community, and creativity from February 14 to 16.

Organised by The Artisense collective, the pop-up will feature 200 stalls, offering a wide range of products, including clothes, accessories, jewellery, handcrafted items and more.

“If you have a brand and want to showcase it, this flea market is a great opportunity. Age doesn’t matter — 10 stalls are reserved for children too. In the West, we see kids running lemonade stands. So, even simple ideas are welcome,” says Rejoice Chembakassery, one of the coordinators.

The three-day event will also host live performances by artists like Siddharth Menon, Remya Nambeesan, and Karthika Vaidyanathan.

In addition to the stalls, visitors can also enjoy workshops on carpentry and pottery and join sessions on mental health and a special performance by Heart to Heart, a music band featuring visually impaired artists.

“Since the event falls on Valentine’s Day, we have plans to gift Kerala’s oldest valentine’s couple a ring. Details of this special initiative will be announced on social media, and the winners will be chosen based on direct messages received,” says Rejoice.

Stall bookings are open and will remain available until February 1.

For details, contact: +91 8139837711