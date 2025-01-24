Silence, please!

KOCHI: Horn Ok Please’ – it’s a phrase we have grown up seeing on the rear of vehicles, signalling drivers to honk while overtaking. This signal has clearly become second nature for most on the roads. But is it really okay?
The constant blare of horns, especially in heavy traffic, often leaves one wondering whether it’s necessary or simply a reflection of stress and chaos, where motorists appear to be in a race against time. One can’t be blamed for wishing a respite from the madding din. Argh!
Recently, Kochi Mayor M Anilkumar mooted the idea of designating the stretch between Mangalavanam and Durbar Hall as a ‘silent zone’ in coordination with the MVD, police, PWD and Cochin Smart Mission Limited.
“This is being considered as an experimental project. Ideally, the plan is to make it a place that follows traffic regulations. If that’s the case, then naturally the place would become a silent zone,” Anilkumar tells TNIE.
“The stretch is ideal as there are educational institutions, hospitals, Subhash Park, Durbar Hall Ground, and Ernakulam Siva Temple. If this place can be traffic-rules-literate, then slowly it could be upscaled to other parts of the city. We hope installing boards that say ‘silent zone, no honking’, and road markings can bring about changes.”
While the idea is promising and its implementation would be commendable, the key question remains: will it work?
What is a silent zone?
A silent zone is an area undisturbed by unwanted or harmful outdoor sounds created by human activities. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, an area comprising not less than 100m around hospitals, educational institutions, and courts may be declared as a silent area/zone. In Kochi, these supposedly silent zones, clearly, aren’t silent.
Why is cutting noise important? Well, the World Health Organization terms noise as an “underestimated threat” to human wellbeing. Exposure to noise pollution, it cautions, can cause “a number of short- and long-term health problems, such as sleep disturbance, cardiovascular effects, poorer work and school performance, hearing impairment, etc.”
The noise ‘epidemic’ is, in fact, a concern that has been drawing a lot of attention in developed regions of the world in recent times. “Despite being a nascent research area, an increasing body of compelling research and conclusive findings confirms that exposure to noise, particularly from sources such as traffic, can potentially impact the central nervous system,” notes the Nature journal.
Clinical psychologist Alicia A Sabu explains that exposure to noise pollution can “trigger anger outbursts and negatively affect work efficiency”.
For individuals with pre-existing health conditions, such as migraines, prolonged exposure can exacerbate these issues and impact overall well-being,” she adds.
“Stress is another significant factor – even on days when you’re feeling calm or in a good mood, noise pollution can still contribute to stress levels. Additionally, people on the autism spectrum, particularly those who are hypersensitive to sound, may experience sensory overload due to high noise levels.”
According to experts, honking is a major cause of noise pollution in the city. Other contributors include poorly maintained vehicles and tampered silencers.
D Dhanuraj, chairman of the Centre for Public Policy Research believes making a place a silent zone is a long-term strategy. “If such an initiative is implemented, people would be supportive as long as it doesn’t inconvenience them or hinder their livelihood,” he adds. “One solution to reduce the vehicle count is to encourage metro feeders. But it’s important to involve the community in the process, have discussions, and raise awareness.”
Not the first time
The National Initiative for Safe Sound (NISS), a campaign wing under the Indian Medical Association, had earlier launched silent zone projects, and no-honking programmes. “It would be a positive step if the corporation takes action on this,” says Dr V D Pradeep Kumar, former IMA Kerala chapter president and current office-bearer of NISS.
“Our studies have shown that noise levels often cross 105 decibels in areas like High Court Junction, Pallimukku, Palarivattom Junction, and Kaloor.”
He points out that the permissible noise limit in commercial areas is 75 decibels during the day. “Exposure to more than 100 decibels even for a short period is harmful. Repeated exposure to noise levels above 85 decibels is also dangerous. If someone is exposed to 105 decibels for long periods, it can lead to hearing damage,” Dr Pradeep explains.
“Honking is a major contributor to this issue. Besides hearing loss, honking can increase heart rate, raise adrenaline levels, and even cause higher blood pressure, often leading to stress and agitation.”
A study conducted in 2018 by IMA and NISS revealed some alarming findings. “Around 45 per cent of bus drivers and 41 per cent of traffic police officers who had served for five years or more were found to suffer from noise-induced hearing loss,” Dr Pradeep highlights.
He suggests that a potential remedy is to shift these individuals to different duties to reduce the impact. “But I am not sure how feasible that is for the department,” he says. “For bus drivers, awareness programmes have been conducted, stressing that honking should only be done in life-threatening situations.”
Although the National Green Tribunal directed the State Government in 2015 to designate areas near hospitals, educational institutions, and courts as honking-free silent zones, authorities have yet to act on the order.
In 2018, a stretch from Madhava Pharmacy to the Metro Station near Maharaja’s College was declared a no-honk silent zone. Did it work? Nope.
“Initially, the initiative by IMA was supported enthusiastically by the MVD, leading to the road being designated as a no-horn zone,” Pradeep recalls. “The presence of hospitals in the area and an order from the NGT were key factors in the decision. Despite the efforts, one year later, honking continues to be a common issue in this stretch. Implementing a law is not in our hands, but the MVD and respective authorities can take action.”
Deputy Transport Commissioner Anoop Varkey admits that the MVD has not been able to consistently monitor silent zones. “We assess the sound level using a decibel meter. A fine of `2,000 is imposed for violations,” he says. “However, continuous monitoring of noise pollution in these zones is not currently in place due to a lack of systems and sufficient manpower.”
Shhhh..
