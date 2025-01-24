Silence, please!

KOCHI: Horn Ok Please’ – it’s a phrase we have grown up seeing on the rear of vehicles, signalling drivers to honk while overtaking. This signal has clearly become second nature for most on the roads. But is it really okay?

The constant blare of horns, especially in heavy traffic, often leaves one wondering whether it’s necessary or simply a reflection of stress and chaos, where motorists appear to be in a race against time. One can’t be blamed for wishing a respite from the madding din. Argh!

Recently, Kochi Mayor M Anilkumar mooted the idea of designating the stretch between Mangalavanam and Durbar Hall as a ‘silent zone’ in coordination with the MVD, police, PWD and Cochin Smart Mission Limited.

“This is being considered as an experimental project. Ideally, the plan is to make it a place that follows traffic regulations. If that’s the case, then naturally the place would become a silent zone,” Anilkumar tells TNIE.

“The stretch is ideal as there are educational institutions, hospitals, Subhash Park, Durbar Hall Ground, and Ernakulam Siva Temple. If this place can be traffic-rules-literate, then slowly it could be upscaled to other parts of the city. We hope installing boards that say ‘silent zone, no honking’, and road markings can bring about changes.”

While the idea is promising and its implementation would be commendable, the key question remains: will it work?