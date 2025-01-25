Batman of Kochi

KOCHI: It all began from Viru’s bat. For cricket-crazy Abbas P S there is no better sight than watching Virender Sehwag smash sixes with ease.

“My love for cricket began when I was six years old,” he says. “But I became passionate after watching Sehwag.”

Besides the explosive batsman’s swag, there was something else that hooked him. “I learnt that he played with bats specially made for him. I dreamt of playing with one custom-made for me. After all, as a child, I was a specialist in shaping bats out of coconut frond stalks,” laughs Abbas, 29.

Today, Abbas is a sought-after bat specialist in Kochi. He is an ace at making what’s called the scoop bat, a lightweight version used primarily for tennis-ball cricket. While normal bats weigh up to 1.4kg, scoop bats start at 950g.

Abbas, who is a club cricketer, uses a chisel-and-polishing technique known as scooping. “The proportions of the bat are reduced to suit the player’s preferences,” he explains.

At his bat factory in Edappally, Abbas personally chisels each bat. “These are easy to handle and ideal for short matches, where players need to hit big, swing with ease,” he says.

His clientele includes local club players, and also players (mostly NRKs) in the Gulf, US and Canada. There are months when he sells up to 100 bats.

Abbas’s journey into the business began at 21. Initially, he sold scoop bats sourced from manufacturers. “I once saw a player using a scoop bat during a game and was fascinated by how easy it was to handle. But at `2,000 per bat, I couldn’t afford one back then,” he recalls.