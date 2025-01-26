70 sovereigns of gold, land documents stolen from locked house in Kaloor

KOCHI: Police on Saturday launched an investigation after 70 sovereigns of gold ornaments were stolen from a house on Deshabhimani Road, in Kaloor. The theft was reported at the residence of a senior engineer of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB).

Forensic experts and a police dog squad examined the house after Ernakulam North police registered a case. According to officers, the house, located on Friends Lane, had been under lock and key since last March. The house owner stays in Thrissur while his wife, a bank employee, is based in Bengaluru.

Their children also live outside the state. “The theft took place after 12.40am on Friday after two unidentified persons scaled the compound wall of the house. They broke in by smashing the ventilation window of a toilet. They pried open an almirah in the bedroom and stole 70 sovereigns of gold, `10,000 in cash and land documents,” a police officer said.

The stolen ornaments are worth around Rs 45 lakh. The incident came to light after a neighbour on Friday checked footage from CCTV cameras installed at their house. “Based on CCTV visuals we are trying to identify the accused persons. We are examining if a gang from outside the state is involved,” an officer said.