Gender equality a fundamental principle of democratic revolutions: M V Govindan

KOCHI: In a veiled attack on Sunni leader Kanthapuram, CPM state secretary M V Govindan on Saturday stated that he is perplexed by those who oppose equal rights for women.

Inaugurating the district conference of CPM at Town Hall, the party secretary emphasised that gender equality is not a new concept, but rather a fundamental principle of democratic revolutions dating back to the French Revolution.

He expressed frustration that some individuals still resist this idea, despite its long history. Govindan clarified that he did not intend to target any specific person or community, but rather sought to highlight the importance of equality. “I don’t know how to address them,” he added, emphasising his confusion regarding those who oppose gender equality.

Kanthapuram had previously sparked controversy by describing gender equality as “un-Islamic.” Govindan’s comments come amid an ongoing debate about gender equality and women’s rights in Kerala.

He also attacked Congress in his speech saying that there is no need to get upset when one says that it was using the votes of SDPI and Jamaat-e-Islami that Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi won from Wayanad. He added that the Congress and Muslim League will have to pay for their communal appeasement.

“The real beneficiary of minority and majority communalism in the state is the Congress. Jamaat-e-Islami and SDPI together have cornered the League. Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi won in Wayanad with the votes of these communalists. This was evident in the recent by-elections in Thrissur and Palakkad. This will create a widespread crisis in both the Congress and the League,” Govindan said.

He also criticised the approach of the central government towards the common people in the country, stating that the ruling system in the country aims to make Ambani and Adani the best businessmen in the world and urged the governing system to add progressive provisions in the constitution in favour of the common people.

Senior CPM leaders P K Sreemathi, Thomas Isaac, Politburo member Vijayaraghavan, Elamaram Kareem, and others also attended the inaugural session of the conference being held at Kodiyeri Balakrishnan Nagar (Ernakulam Town Hall).