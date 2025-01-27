'Walk with Gandhi', an exhibition exploring the Mahatma's final years

This January 30 is the 77th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination. In his memory, an exhibition exploring his life from August 1946 to January 1948 is being organised at Durbar Hall from January 30 to February 18.

To understand the last two years of Gandhi’s life, historian and poet P N Gopikrishnan and photographer Sudeesh Yezhuvath embarked on a journey, following Gandhi’s travels in this period.

Their inquiry into a few questions — including ones on the two indefinite fasts of Gandhi after India became independent and why an Indian ended up murdering him — resulted in the exhibition titled ‘You I Could Not Save, Walk With Me’.