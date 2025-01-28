C N Mohanan re-elected Ernakulam district secretary for third term
KOCHI: C N Mohanan was re-elected the CPM Ernakulam district secretary for a third consecutive term on Monday, the concluding day of the party’s district conference.
Mohanan, who first assumed the role in 2018, has been re-elected in line with the CPM’s norm that allows secretaries to hold the position for up to three terms. Mohanan, 63, began his political journey through student and youth movements. From 1994 to 2000, he served as the DYFI state president. Between 2000 and 2005, he was the CPM area secretary for Kolenchery.
He has also held several key positions, including the chairman of the Greater Cochin Development Authority, manager of Deshabhimani Kochi unit, member of the All-India Council of CITU, and district president of Kanivu Palliative Care.
Meanwhile, the newly-constituted 46-member district committee features 11 fresh faces and six women. Ten members from the previous committee have been dropped. While the total number of new members dropped by two, the number of women members remains the same as the previous committee.
District committee members
C N Mohanan, M P Pathrose, P R Muralidharan, M C Surendran, John Fernandes, K N Unnikrishnan, C B Devarshanan, C K Pareed, Pushpa Das, T C Shibu, R Anilkumar, M Anilkumar, T K Mohanan, K N Gopinath, V M Shashi, P S Shyla, K Tulasi, V Saleem, T V Anita, K K Shibu, K M Riyad, K S Arun Kumar, Shaji Muhammad, A A Anshad, N C Ushakumari, P A Peter, A P Udayakumar, K B Varghese, M K Babu, C K Saleem Kumar, P B Ratheesh, A G Udayakumar, A P Prinil, C K Manishankar, N C Mohanan
New faces
C Mani, K J Maxi (Kochi MLA), C N Sundaran, P Vasudevan, K K Elias, K A Joy, T V Nidhin, K V Manoj, Shiji Shivaji, A R Ranjith, Aneesh M Mathew.