C N Mohanan re-elected Ernakulam district secretary for third term

KOCHI: C N Mohanan was re-elected the CPM Ernakulam district secretary for a third consecutive term on Monday, the concluding day of the party’s district conference.

Mohanan, who first assumed the role in 2018, has been re-elected in line with the CPM’s norm that allows secretaries to hold the position for up to three terms. Mohanan, 63, began his political journey through student and youth movements. From 1994 to 2000, he served as the DYFI state president. Between 2000 and 2005, he was the CPM area secretary for Kolenchery.