How lifestyle fuels an epidemic of mental health illnesses

KOCHI: The relationship between ‘lifestyle characteristics’ that are typically linked to physical and mental health and psychological well-being is gaining more attention nowadays.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), a healthy lifestyle is a way of living that minimises the chance of being seriously ill or dying early. Though biological reasons and genetic predispositions are important in mental health, some aspects of modern society’s lifestyle make the issue worse and contribute to an ‘epidemic’ of mental illness.
How we work, talk, eat, and sleep, are contributing to the alarming rise in mental health issues. A stressful work environment characterised by long hours, high-performance expectations, and the pressure to meet deadlines, leads to chronic stress, anxiety, burnout, depression, etc, over time, blurring work-life balance.
According to research, healthy lifestyle choices can help prevent and manage mental health illnesses like anxiety, depression, bipolar spectrum disorders, etc. There is enough evidence to support structured exercise training as an effective first-line treatment option for moderate depression and as an adjuvant intervention to improve symptomatic recovery in severe mental illness, according to the European Psychiatric Association’s guidelines on physical activity in mental illness.
The WHO Global Action Plan on Physical Activity says in a week, adults should engage in at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise, 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity exercise, or a mix of the two. Additionally, exercise may assist older persons avoid cognitive impairment. In a broader sense, consistent exercise improves cognitive function and boosts plasticity, or the brain’s capacity for change, which can improve learning.
Diet, especially the Mediterranean diet which includes fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds, moderate poultry, egg and fish rich in omega-3 fatty acids, polyphenols and fibres, have been linked to improved mental health.
Studies have shown the advantages of mindfulness and breath work practices (which include specific breathing techniques, yoga, and meditation practices) in reducing stress and improving mental health.
While some stress is normal, prolonged stress impairs coping skills and can impact physical and mental well-being. A good night’s sleep is essential for everyone. The National Sleep Foundation recommends most adults need about 7–9 hours of sleep per night.
Decades of research have established the benefits of social connections, social support for longevity, and mental and physical health. Better stress reactions are fostered by the good emotions linked to social interaction, such as a sense of self-worth, security, and belonging. So developing and preserving social ties helps to improve psychological health in general.
Key takeaways:
Promoting healthy lifestyles: Regular exercise, balanced diet, and mindfulness practices.
Encouraging digital detox: Limiting screen time and prioritising real-life social interactions.
Building community support: Strengthening family and community connections to combat loneliness.
Addressing societal factors: Policies to reduce economic inequality and ensure work-life balance.
Individual motivation and effort are needed for these practices. They can be modified in a variety of ways. It is not all or nothing; people can focus on the things that interest and work for them, and strategies can evolve over time.
Developing small, sustainable habits in different areas as you see fit and working with experts to plan, adjust, and incorporate these habits into your daily life is a good starting point. Improvements in one aspect can frequently lead to improvements in other areas over time.
Better sleep and diet, for example, can provide the energy needed for increased exercise. By addressing these lifestyle factors, society can mitigate the growing burden of mental health issues and foster a culture that prioritises emotional well-being.
The writer is a specialist at Psychiatry & Behavioral Medicine, KIMSHEALTH Trivandrum