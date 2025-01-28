Kuthirakoor Kari: This ‘land of horses’ is a hidden gem of Kochi

KOCHI: Nestled near Palluruthy, amidst the tranquil backwaters of Vembanad Kayal, lies Kuthirakoor Kari — an enigmatic island steeped in history and natural beauty. Surrounded by water on three sides and bordered by arable wetland on the fourth, this water-bound hidden gem boasts a rich past and immense potential for tourism.

The name ‘Kuthirakoor Kari’ itself is intriguing. “The land was once under the Elamana Madom. Fodder for the feudal family’s horses was harvested from here,” explains social observer V J Michael, who is a retired teacher and long-time resident of the area.

“Hence, this came to be known as ‘kuthira ooru’ or ‘the land of horses’. And ‘kari’ refers to the soil here. It was a highly cultivated area, primarily growing paddy and vegetables.”

Studies on soils of Kerala reveal that the region’s peaty, charcoal-like soil contributed to its name. “The rice fields, which are popularly known as ‘puncha vayals’ exist in three landscape elements: karapadam (upland rice ﬁelds), kayal (wetland rice ﬁelds) and kari (land buried with black, coal-like materials),” notes the Food and Agriculture Organisation.

Former mayor K J Sohan says the toponymy of the place is derived from oral history. “I have not been able to pin down authentic documentation about the name ‘Kuthirakoor Kari’,” he says.

“It is said that a special variety of grass from the region was used to feed the horses of the Kochi royal family and the British forces.

Sohan also highlights that the place was known for pokkali farming. “Special teak was used to build bunds to prevent salt water from the pokkali farms seeping into the enclosure where the horse fodder was grown,” he says.

“One can still see remnants of the teak structures. This was one of the few places in Kerala where such a special mechanism existed. However, once the horses became history, the place got neglected.”