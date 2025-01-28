Kuthirakoor Kari: This ‘land of horses’ is a hidden gem of Kochi

KOCHI: Nestled near Palluruthy, amidst the tranquil backwaters of Vembanad Kayal, lies Kuthirakoor Kari — an enigmatic island steeped in history and natural beauty. Surrounded by water on three sides and bordered by arable wetland on the fourth, this water-bound hidden gem boasts a rich past and immense potential for tourism.
The name ‘Kuthirakoor Kari’ itself is intriguing. “The land was once under the Elamana Madom. Fodder for the feudal family’s horses was harvested from here,” explains social observer V J Michael, who is a retired teacher and long-time resident of the area.
“Hence, this came to be known as ‘kuthira ooru’ or ‘the land of horses’. And ‘kari’ refers to the soil here. It was a highly cultivated area, primarily growing paddy and vegetables.”
Studies on soils of Kerala reveal that the region’s peaty, charcoal-like soil contributed to its name. “The rice fields, which are popularly known as ‘puncha vayals’ exist in three landscape elements: karapadam (upland rice ﬁelds), kayal (wetland rice ﬁelds) and kari (land buried with black, coal-like materials),” notes the Food and Agriculture Organisation.
Former mayor K J Sohan says the toponymy of the place is derived from oral history. “I have not been able to pin down authentic documentation about the name ‘Kuthirakoor Kari’,” he says.
“It is said that a special variety of grass from the region was used to feed the horses of the Kochi royal family and the British forces.
Sohan also highlights that the place was known for pokkali farming. “Special teak was used to build bunds to prevent salt water from the pokkali farms seeping into the enclosure where the horse fodder was grown,” he says.
“One can still see remnants of the teak structures. This was one of the few places in Kerala where such a special mechanism existed. However, once the horses became history, the place got neglected.”
Until recently an under-developed and inaccessible area, Kuthirakoor Kari is now slowly emerging as a tourist destination. Ajith Michael, owner of the Kochi Kari Island Resort, recounts how small boats were once the only means of access to this place.
“This area has relatively been obscure,” he says. “Freshwater scarcity used to be a major issue. However, recent efforts, such as road construction, have made the island more accessible, paving the way for tourism growth.”
Ajith adds that the primary draw for visitors is the fresh, locally cultivated fish prepared for guests, alongside the peaceful ambience and stunning views of sunrise/sunset and the Chinese fishing nets.
Reviews on social media indicate that the area is slowly evolving as a backpacker’s haven.
“Kayaking has been introduced to complement traditional boating activities. The mangroves are another highlight. People can explore some spots, wading through the water, where it’s not deep,” he says.
Ranju Joseph, owner of Mangrove Resort here, believes the area’s accessibility from Kochi is a major advantage. “There is a gradual rise in popularity of Kuthirakoor Kari for outdoor events, photoshoots, and birdwatching,” he says.
“We are not looking at a rapid tourism boom in the area. Environment should be at the core of any development here. After all, the true charm of Kuthirakoor Kari lies in its natural beauty.”
Panchayat ward member Margret V A welcomes the inflow of tourists.“We are planning to promote homestay tourism here. This can provide livelihood and contribute to the local economy,” she says.
“Recent tarring of roads has improved accessibility. Bus services to the area would further enhance connectivity. Currently, our biggest challenge is waste management. A lot of waste from the city is being disposed of in this area, despite the installation of CCTV cameras. This is something that needs to be immediately addressed.”