Mangrove restoration project along Vypeen coast to commence this year

KOCHI: Buimerc India Foundation (BIF), in coordination with M S Swaminathan Research Foundation, is initiating a mangrove restoration project along the Vypeen coast. The project, which would cover nearly 40-50 km of shoreline in three years, is set to begin this year.

The project also proposes setting up a mangrove field school in the region under the supervision of Murukesan, popularly known as the ‘Mangrove Man of Kochi.’ The school would focus on sapling and seed cultivation, youth capacity building, training and workshops to nurture youth into environment conservation.