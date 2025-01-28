Two-wheelers gutted in fire at Thammanam workshop

KOCHI: A number of two-wheelers were gutted in a massive fire that broke out at a premium bike workshop on South Janata Road in Thammanam on Monday evening. There were no casualties as the workshop, located in a residential area, was unoccupied at the time, said officials. The workshop, however, was severely damaged.
A resident said the fire broke out around 7.50pm. Upon noticing the flames, residents and passers-by alerted the fire and rescue services officials, and attempted to douse it using buckets and bottles of water.
“When the fire intensified, people in the area evacuated residents from nearby houses and shops. Shortly after, a fire tender arrived and doused the fire in the front portion of the workshop,” said a resident, who took part in the rescue operations, adding that the situation could have worsened, as there was petrol in the parked vehicles and fuel stored inside the workshop.
The fire was brought under control in around 30 minutes, after a second fire tender reached the spot. The cause of the fire is being probed.