Two-wheelers gutted in fire at Thammanam workshop

KOCHI: A number of two-wheelers were gutted in a massive fire that broke out at a premium bike workshop on South Janata Road in Thammanam on Monday evening. There were no casualties as the workshop, located in a residential area, was unoccupied at the time, said officials. The workshop, however, was severely damaged.

A resident said the fire broke out around 7.50pm. Upon noticing the flames, residents and passers-by alerted the fire and rescue services officials, and attempted to douse it using buckets and bottles of water.