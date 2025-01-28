Watch your words: You can land in jail!

Recently, two cases that garnered significant media and public attention raised several doubts among the common Malayali population.

One involved a high-profile sexual harassment case in which businessman Boby Chemmannur, aka BoChe, was arrested following complaints by actor Honey Rose. She alleged that he had made obscene comments about her during a public event, and also sent her inappropriate messages.

As details of the case went viral, several people posted explicit comments against Honey on social media. She filed complaints against at least 30 of them.