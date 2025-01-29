Cherai residents rallying to support toddler’s battle against rare disease

KOCHI: Residents of Cherai are rallying to support two-and-a-half-year-old Adharv, who is suffering from Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA), a rare and life-threatening disease that causes severe pain and significantly disrupts mobility.

Adharv is currently receiving treatment at SAT Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, but his family faces an arduous battle ahead.

The estimated cost for his necessary gene therapy treatment amounts to a staggering `15 crore. His father, Sajith P B, an auto driver, has launched the ‘Adharv Treatment Help Committee’ to raise funds for his son’s medical needs.

The committee includes prominent figures like former minister S Sharma and MP Hibi Eden, who are serving as chief patrons alongside committee chairperson Ramani Ajayan. They recently spoke to the media, emphasising the urgent need for public support to ensure Adharv receives the life-saving treatment he requires.

Compassionate individuals are urged to contribute to this noble cause.

Account holder: Sajith P B

Account number: 10070100196188

IFSC code: FDRL0001007

MICR: 682049030

UPI ID: Sajith2@fbl

Bank: Federal Bank, Edavanakad (Joint Account)