Contempt case: Kochi City Police Commissioner tenders unconditional apology

KOCHI: Kochi City Police Commissioner Putta Vimaladitya has tendered an unconditional apology before the Kerala High Court in a contempt case initiated for not taking steps to prevent the protest by Congress leaders in front of the corporation by blocking the footpath.

During the protest, the Congress leaders had placed carpet and chairs on the footpath, blocking it. The court had directed the officer and others to appear in person on February 10.

In his affidavit, Vimaladitya said the protest was held to demand the resignation of the mayor and the standing committee chairpersons. Failure to prevent the protest was “neither intentional nor deliberate” or in violation of the HC judgments.

He said immediate intervention to prevent setting up of the stage and installations on the footpath posed practical difficulties and risked escalating tensions. Nevertheless, efforts were made to maintain peace within the constraints of the circumstances, he submitted.

The affidavit said to prevent similar incidents in future, measures have been initiated to sensitise police personnel about the HC’s directives banning public meetings on footpaths.