‘Metro Connect’ to run on Infopark route from January 29

KOCHI: The Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) will deploy e-feeder services connecting Kakkanad Water Metro terminal with Infopark and Collectorate from January 29. The three fully air-conditioned ‘Metro Connect’ buses are expected to be useful for software employees who could now enjoy first and last mile connectivity, travelling from the city.

“The Infopark campus alone employs nearly 75,000 staff and the figure crosses over 1 lakh when the workers of Smart City and the Kinfra Park are also taken into account. We expect a good number of the staff to make use of the Water Metro once the feeder buses start operating. We have already increased the frequency of the water metro services in the Vyttila-Kakkanad section to 20 minutes from Monday last.

We did a trial run involving the Infopark employees on Friday and it evoked a good response,” said Sajan P John, chief operating officer, Kochi Water Metro.

The 33-seater e-feeder buses will ply in the Kakkanad Water Metro-Kinfra-Infopark route from 8 am to 7.15 pm at an interval of 25 minutes.

“Besides, ‘Metro Connect’ buses will start daily from Kalamassery Metro station to Infopark, via Civil Station and Water Metro terminal, at 7am, 7.20am and 7.50am. In the evening, an e-feeder bus will start from Infopark at 7.15 pm and proceed to Kalamassery via Water Metro and Kakkanad,” a statement said.