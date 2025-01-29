Nurturing nature

KOCHI: In a world where the climate suffers worse plights every day, discourse around the issue is still struggling to catch up with the magnitude of the crisis. In the titular essay of Amitav Ghosh’s latest book, Wild Fictions (HarperCollins India; Rs 799), climate, nature, and our interrelationships come under scrutiny in the context of power.

The essay ‘Wild Fictions’, by nature a non-fiction account, treads a nimble line between fact and fable; Ghosh’s identity as a stalwart in Indian fiction cannot help but with incredible effect, beat as this text’s heart. If non-fiction is the primary mode of writing, it still rolls from a pen whose mother tongue is fiction.

Storytelling acts as a stepping stone for this account, where Ghosh draws in different stories from varied contexts, all of whose threads seem to knit together at a point that heaves with ecological concern.

Ghosh’s lens sees the end goal of climate conservation as rooted in the human species being factored in as an inherent part of nature, not existing outside of it. To his credit, it is a lens that is grounded in issues of caste (and by extension, race), evident in his retelling of the aforementioned stories, including ‘The Indian Hut’.

Because he asserts fiction as the most able salve towards reintegrating humanity within nature, it is important to be aware of ideologies being essentially stories too, with the best stories making the most potent ideologies. Ghosh, a recent winner of the Crossword Lifetime Achievement Award, sheds light, “Fascist ideologies, with their emphasis on purity, hierarchy, and exclusion, are particularly insidious.