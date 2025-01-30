15 individuals with disabilities experience sailing on Indian Coast Guard ship

KOCHI: For those suffering from cerebral palsy, polio, and other diseases, sailing and a day at sea remain a distant dream. However, on Wednesday, this dream materialised for 15 people who got a chance to sail over 22 nautical miles with the Indian Coast Guard and the Peace Valley Foundation.

“As many as 15 individuals suffering from cerebral palsy, intellectual disability, deafness, and other conditions were taken for the trip on ICGS SAMARTH, the largest ship of the Indian Coast Guard. These individuals don’t get the opportunity to go on such trips, though they wish to explore the world. So the aim was to help them refresh their minds and experience the world around,” said Rajeev Palluruthy, the vice president of the Peace Valley Foundation.

The Coast Guard also introduced the ship, parts of the ship, and its functioning to the passengers. Coast Guard rescue missions in various contexts, helicopter exercise demonstrations, and rescue simulations were also demonstrated to provide them with a unique experience.

“We need to take them on such trips. It can be a relief for them. The efforts taken by such organisations are appreciated,” said Commander N Ravi, head of Coast Guard, Kerala-Mahi. With music and dance, the team enjoyed their day on the sea. The team was accompanied by corporation councillor Sheeba Durom.