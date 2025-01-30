Cyber fraudster posing as IPS officer attempts to defraud Kerala HC lawyer on Facebook

KOCHI: Police have registered a case after a cyber fraudster impersonating IPS officer Yathish Chandra attempted to defraud a Kerala High Court lawyer on Facebook.

Kochi City Cyber Police registered a case following a complaint filed by advocate Kulathoor Jaisingh. According to Jaisingh, on January 24, he received a friend request from an account carrying the name and picture of IPS officer Yathish Chandra who is DIG of Kannur Range.

After Jaisingh accepted the request, he received a message from the account asking for the mobile phone number. Once he passed on his mobile phone number, the person told Jaisingh that his friend who is with CRPF would contact him soon.

The fraudster also told Jaisingh that the CRPF officer was recently transferred and he likes to dispose of household goods at a cheap price.

The next day, Jaisingh contacted Yathish Chandra and asked about the Facebook account. From this, he realised the Facebook account from which he received the friend request was fake.