Three arrested for stealing Rs 68,000 from petrol pumps across six locations in Kochi

KOCHI: Police on Wednesday arrested three persons who carried out thefts at six petrol pumps in the past two weeks. The arrested are Yadhukrishnan, 27, of Vadakkekara, Baiju, 28, of Kodungalloor, and Nizar, 26, of Kandamthara, Perumbavoor.

According to police, on January 24, the gang carried out thefts at petrol pumps in Okkal and Vattakkattupady near Perumbavoor. They broke the shutter locks and stole Rs 55,000 from a petrol pump in Vattakkattupady and Rs 13,000 from another outlet in Okkal. Perumbavoor police after registering the case checked CCTV cameras in the area to identify Yadhukrishnan who was involved in multiple criminal cases. Later, the accused persons were arrested from Vadakkekara and Thrissur.

In the interrogation, the accused persons confessed that they stole a motorcycle from Mulavukad in Kochi on January 14. Later, they made a robbery attempt at a house in Puthenvelikara. “They roamed around on the stolen motorcycle during daytime and identified petrol pumps. On January 17, the gang broke into a petrol pump in Kodanad and stole money. Later, they targeted petrol pumps in Perumbavoor.

After stealing money from petrol pumps in Perumbavoor, they moved to Kottayam district. Similar thefts were carried out at petrol pumps in Kottayam, Ettumanur and Kaduthuruthy.

They targeted petrol pumps that did not operate late at night. According to them, owners keep money at petrol pumps and it is easy for them to carry out theft at these places,” a police officer said.

Yadhukrishnan was listed as a rowdy at Vadakkekara police station. He was involved in criminal cases registered at Munambam, Ernakulam Central, North Paravoor, Aluva and Cheranalloor police stations. He was detained under KAAPA, but was released from jail recently. The arrested persons were produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody.