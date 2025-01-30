Youth arrested after 19-year-old rape survivor found injured in suspected murder attempt in Kochi

KOCHI: Police on Wednesday arrested a youth after a 19-year-old woman, a survivor of a 2021 rape case, was found severely injured and unconscious at her house in Chottanikkara on Sunday. The arrested is Anoop, 25, of Thalayolaparambu, who is suspected to be the victim’s boyfriend.

Police said there was a knot made of shawl on the victim's neck and she was half-naked when one of her relatives found her. It is suspected that she had been lying unconscious for hours, as her wounds were infested with ants. She was rushed to Ernakulam GH and later shifted to a private hospital in Kochi, where she remains on ventilator support.

Based on a complaint from her mother, the police have registered a case of rape and attempted murder. Police probe revealed that Anoop had arrived at her house on Saturday. A friend had dropped him off at the house around 9 pm, and he reportedly left the next morning.

“Anoop was agitated that the victim spoke to some other person. There was a fight between them in this regard on Sunday. The victim attempted to die by suicide in front of Anoop by injuring herself. However, Anoop did not dissuade her. Instead, he tried to smother her,” said V T Shajan, DySP, Puthencruz.