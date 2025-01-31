Chottanikkara assault case: Probe reveals victim was brutally tortured

The victim made a knot using her shawl and hanged herself from the ceiling fan’s hook. During the suicide attempt, when the victim was struggling, Anoop cut the shawl using a knife. Subsequently, the victim fell on the floor and was struggling to breathe. Instead of giving any medical aid, Anoop smothered her to stop her from making any noise. Soon the victim fell unconscious. Fearing that she was dead, Anoop escaped from the house by jumping the compound wall on January 26 early morning,” a police officer said.

The victim is a survivor of a rape case registered in 2021. She was adopted by a military officer who died four years ago. Fearing Anoop, the mother of the victim shifted to another house. “She has suffered a serious head injury.

There are injuries and bruises on her entire body. Also as she could be given medical attention only 12 hours after the incident. So her medical condition remains critical,” a police officer. Police arrested Anoop after registering a case for rape and murder attempt. He was involved in multiple criminal cases including a narcotic case.