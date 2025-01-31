Chottanikkara assault case: Probe reveals victim was brutally tortured

KOCHI: Police probing the case in which a rape case survivor was seriously injured at her house in Chottanikkara, found that she was brutally tortured by her boyfriend. Police on Thursday took the boyfriend Anoop, 25, of Thalayolaparambu, to the residence of the victim as part of evidence collection.
According to police, Anoop has confessed to all the events that took place at the residence of the victim on January 25 and January 26. Anoop befriended the 19-year-old victim on Instagram last year. Their relationship grew further and Anoop frequently visited the victim’s house. “However, for the past few months, Anoop doubted that the victim was speaking to some other persons.
He often accused the victim of infidelity. On January 26 night, Anoop tried to contact the victim several times over the phone. But she did not attend the calls. On some occasions, her phone was found engaged. Thus Anoop decided to reach the house of the victim,” a police officer said.
Anoop was dropped off at the residence of the victim by one of his friends on his two-wheeler. After reaching the house, a fight broke out between them over her contact with some youths. He also sexually harassed the victim. In a fit of rage, Anoop brutally attacked the victim. He slammed her head against the wall and tried to suffocate her. “Then the victim threatened to die by suicide in front of Anoop. However, he did not dissuade her.
The victim made a knot using her shawl and hanged herself from the ceiling fan’s hook. During the suicide attempt, when the victim was struggling, Anoop cut the shawl using a knife. Subsequently, the victim fell on the floor and was struggling to breathe. Instead of giving any medical aid, Anoop smothered her to stop her from making any noise. Soon the victim fell unconscious. Fearing that she was dead, Anoop escaped from the house by jumping the compound wall on January 26 early morning,” a police officer said.
The victim is a survivor of a rape case registered in 2021. She was adopted by a military officer who died four years ago. Fearing Anoop, the mother of the victim shifted to another house. “She has suffered a serious head injury.
There are injuries and bruises on her entire body. Also as she could be given medical attention only 12 hours after the incident. So her medical condition remains critical,” a police officer. Police arrested Anoop after registering a case for rape and murder attempt. He was involved in multiple criminal cases including a narcotic case.