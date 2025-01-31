CMFRI ‘Matsya Mela’ to begin on Saturday

One of the key attractions will be food stalls run by women’s self-help groups and seafood entrepreneurs. Traditional Lakshadweep dishes will also be featured. Organisers highlight that depurated oysters, known for their rich nutritional value, will be available for spot consumption.

Visitors can also buy items such as millets, nutritional products, pokkali rice, native jaggery, traditional sweets, spices, pickles, honey, and fresh and processed fish products. Other offerings will include pearl spot fingerlings, ornamental fish, vegetable seedlings, medicinal plants, seeds, organic manure, and wellness products.

Notably, free health check-ups, along with corresponding diet counselling will be offered at the fest.

Furthermore, a special exhibition on the wonders of marine life will be held from 10 am to 3pm on February 3. CMFRI’s museum, aquarium, and labs, which offer a glimpse into the deep sea, will be open to the public.