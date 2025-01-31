Kadamattom St George Church: A blend of history, art, and architecture with unique murals and heritage

KOCHI: It is the smell of burning candles and incense floating with the gentle breeze that greets you as you slowly climb the stone steps of the hillock leading to the historic Kadamattom St George Orthodox Church along NH 85 near Kolenchery. At the summit, what strikes you is the nadakasala or portico reminiscent of Hindu temples and it harmoniously sits next to the Baroque facade of the church.

Having a unique place in the annals of history, this church houses the mortal remains of the legendary Kadamattathu Kathanar who was believed to possess supernatural powers. Besides its association with the wizard priest, this church is known for its magnificent centuries-old murals and a Persian stone cross with Pahlavi inscriptions.

Step inside the church and one’s eyes immediately rest on the beautiful barrel-vault above the sanctuary, which sports small panels exquisitely painted with floral designs. Hidden behind the main altar is a visual treasure – a rare painting of St George slaying a dragon.

Flanking the sanctuary are two side altars. The one on the left has a wooden reredos with a panel depicting the Virgin Mary and behind it hides a painting showing St Thomas touching the Risen Jesus. Behind the reredos on the right altar is a mural of the Resurrection.

The paintings, which had faded over the centuries, were painstakingly redone by mural conservationist V M Jijulal and his six-member team as part of the renovation of the church. “We used imported Italian pigment to restore the paintings, including the one depicting the Baptism of Christ on the right wall,” says Jijulal, adding that it took five months to retouch all the frescoes.