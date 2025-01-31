Kerala’s startup ecosystem booms: 10 innovative startups to watch in 2024

KOCHI: Last year, Kerala’s startup ecosystem grew five times more than the global average and was valued at $1.7 billion.

The state topped the Global Startup Ecosystem Report (GSER) list in 2024, above Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. This rapid growth has made the state a major player in the global entrepreneurial innovation space.

The year also saw the growth of deep tech startups in the state. TNIE looks at 10 startups that did well in 2024.

Netrasemi Pvt Ltd

Founded in: 2020

Founders: Jyothis Indirabhai, Sreejith Varma and Deepa Geetha

Based in: Thiruvananthapuram

Funding: Raised funds of Rs 10 crore

Milestones achieved: Rs 40 crore grant funding from GOI

About: Netrasemi is a semiconductor company that builds system-on-chips (SOC) for optimal computing in smart IoT products. The company has a power-efficient, deep-neural AI acceleration core (NPU) and real-time edge-AI computing for IoT solutions. The flexible application programming interfaces, software development kits and application reference designs provide cost-effective and power-efficient advanced AI chipsets.

ENTRI Software Pvt Ltd

Founded: 2017

Founders: Mohammed Hisamuddin, Rahul Ramesh

Funding: $13.64 million across 5 funding rounds

Milestones: Billionaire Ram Shriram announced a venture round of funding

About: Entri.app is a Kochi-brewed vernacular learning platform that aims to help people land their dream jobs by providing the right skill set and expert guidance at an affordable cost. It is now one of the most sought-after vernacular learning apps in the country.

Inntot Technologies

Founded: 2014

Founders: Rajith Nair, Prasanth Padmalayam Thankappan and Francis Antony

Based in: Kochi Infopark

Funding: total funding $5,35,000 in 4 rounds

Milestones achieved: 1 million car deployments

Inntot Technologies provides software-defined radio and in-cabin audio technology solutions for both AM and FM bands with all complex operations including Demodulation and Channel decoding performed in the software. Inntot is also working towards developing Audio processing components to enhance and enrich the user experience in vehicles.