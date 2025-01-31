Night cruise, Mattancherry boat service resumption from Feb 4

“The contractor employed by the irrigation department has resumed dredging activities and we hope to restart services next week. Initially, we will operate only a few services daily, during the high tide. It will take some more time to operate regular services as dredging activities need to be completed,” a senior SWTD official said.

The minister will also inaugurate the renovated customs boat jetty in Fort Kochi on the occasion. Cochin Smart Mission Ltd (CSML) funded the refurbish of the dilapidated jetty. This even as the department is planning to establish a new floating dock, also with CSML funds, at Kamalakadavu boat jetty of the Kochi corporation.

New ferry services

Additionally, two new catamaran ferries — one with the capacity for 75 passengers and the other able to take 100 — will be inducted into service on Tuesday, taking SWTD’s ferry-fleet strength in Ernakulam region to 10. A new ferry service will be operated on the Thevara-Arookutty section. “Initially, we’ll be operating only a single service in the morning and evening peak hours,” the official said.

Ganesh will unveil five new dinghies, similar to those used by the fire force. These boats, with a maximum capacity of 10 passengers, will be towed along with the department’s cruise vessels like the Indra. The minister will also launch a new silt-pusher machine for the quick removal of silt and waste deposits from the city’s canals.

‘Indra’ for night cruise