Night cruise, Mattancherry boat service resumption from Feb 4

KOCHI: The State Water Transport Department (SWTD) is set to enhance its operations on the Kochi backwaters from February 4 when Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar will unveil a slew of projects, including a new night cruise and resumption of boat services to Mattancherry. He will also dedicate the renovated Fort Kochi terminal and launch five dinghies, two ferries and a silt-pusher machine.
SWTD will deploy ‘Indra,’ the country’s largest solar-run vessel, for night cruises. The 100-seater, air-conditioned double-decker vessel boasts a specially designed open upper deck, which has been refurbished and fitted with LEDs and warm lights. The nearly three-hour night trips will start at 7 pm.
Indra’s daily three-hour-long day trips, one at 11 am and the other at 4 pm, has had many takers, with the vessel bringing in monthly revenues of nearly Rs 4 lakh. “There is huge demand for sunset trips as the vessel is among the few tourist services that go up to the sea mouth,” Shaji V Nair, director of SWTD, said. Starting from Ernakulam boat jetty, the vessel sails up to the sea mouth, with views of Bolgatty Palace, Vallarpadam, Container Terminal, Vypeen, Kamalakadavu, and Fort Kochi, before returning to Marine Drive via Willingdon Island. Tickets are priced at Rs 300 per adult and Rs 150 per child.
Mattancherry boat service
After a gap of six years, SWTD plans to resume boat services to Mattancherry from February 4. This will enable passengers to reach the popular tourist destination in 20 minutes instead of the over hour-long travel by road from the mainland.
The department was forced to terminate operations on the Ernakulam-Mattancherry route after large silt deposits formed in the backwater channel following the floods of 2018. The services remained disrupted as the irrigation department failed to carry out dredging work on a timely basis. It even deployed a newly acquired silt-pusher machine to clear the channel, but that did not yield the desired result.
“The contractor employed by the irrigation department has resumed dredging activities and we hope to restart services next week. Initially, we will operate only a few services daily, during the high tide. It will take some more time to operate regular services as dredging activities need to be completed,” a senior SWTD official said.
The minister will also inaugurate the renovated customs boat jetty in Fort Kochi on the occasion. Cochin Smart Mission Ltd (CSML) funded the refurbish of the dilapidated jetty. This even as the department is planning to establish a new floating dock, also with CSML funds, at Kamalakadavu boat jetty of the Kochi corporation.
New ferry services
Additionally, two new catamaran ferries — one with the capacity for 75 passengers and the other able to take 100 — will be inducted into service on Tuesday, taking SWTD’s ferry-fleet strength in Ernakulam region to 10. A new ferry service will be operated on the Thevara-Arookutty section. “Initially, we’ll be operating only a single service in the morning and evening peak hours,” the official said.
Ganesh will unveil five new dinghies, similar to those used by the fire force. These boats, with a maximum capacity of 10 passengers, will be towed along with the department’s cruise vessels like the Indra. The minister will also launch a new silt-pusher machine for the quick removal of silt and waste deposits from the city’s canals.
