Teen’s Death: Mother claims son was victim of extreme ragging, forced to lick toilet

After the death of her son, she and her husband began gathering information to understand why her son took such a drastic step.

“Through conversations with his friends, schoolmates, and by reviewing social media messages, we uncovered the horrific reality of what he endured. He was subjected to brutal ragging, bullying and physical assault by a gang of students at school and on the school bus,” said the mother’s note. “It is not a minor issue. Even after his death, the alleged gang celebrated it, and their messages reflect this. It clearly shows how much my son suffered while he was alive,” the note said.

She also criticised the school authorities, claiming they were more concerned about protecting their reputation. She expressed hope that by making these allegations public, the media and society would take responsibility and act.

Ananda Babu said the statements of the accused students need to be recorded, but due to their ongoing examinations, it has not yet been possible. However, the officer said strict action would be taken if the allegations were proven right. He also noted that the police were examining why the mother had chosen to speak out only now.