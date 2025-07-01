Bihar man puts vintage motorcycle on sale, ‘buyer’ from Kochi test-rides it away!

KOCHI: In a bizarre turn of events, a migrant worker’s attempt to sell his vintage Yamaha RX 135 motorcycle ended in theft.

The ‘buyer’ simply rode away with the prized two-wheeler on the pretext of a test ride!

But police moved in swiftly and arrested the accused within two days at Kuruppampady, near Perumbavoor in Ernakulam district. Vijay Kumar, a native of Saran in Bihar, had brought the prized two-wheeler to Kerala, hoping to cash in on the high demand for Yamaha RX 135 models in the state’s secondhand market.

He was employed with a private firm and lived in Vettekkattupady, close to Kuruppampady.

“Several people had shown interest in buying the vehicle, but the seller was waiting for a better offer. Eventually, he decided to advertise the bike online,” a police officer said.

The RX 135, a two-stroke classic, remains popular among youngsters and fetches a premium due to its rarity. In mid-June, Vijay received a WhatsApp call from a person expressing keen interest in purchasing the motorcycle.

Though the caller raised concerns about the motorcycle being registered in Bihar, he agreed to visit and inspect it in person.

The caller, using different names, eventually met the seller at Vettekkattupady on the morning of June 26. “After inspecting the documents and the vehicle thoroughly, the man acted impressed and requested a short test ride. Trusting him, Vijay handed over the keys,” the officer said.

However, the man never returned. After waiting for several minutes and failing to reach the buyer by phone, the victim rushed to the Kuruppampady police station and complained. A team led by Station House Officer V M Kerson began an investigation immediately.

Police checked footage from multiple CCTV cameras and managed to track the route of the stolen motorcycle. Within two days, police arrested 24-year-old Rifas, a resident of Kunnathery in Choornikkara panchayat.

“The accused believed he could get a high price for the bike and assumed that since it was Bihar-registered tracking it would be difficult for the police and the motor vehicles department,” Kerson said.

Afas has been remanded in judicial custody. Police are investigating whether he is involved in other vehicle thefts.