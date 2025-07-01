Clean up stinking Thevara-Perandoor canal, plead Kochi residents

KOCHI: As the condition of the Thevara-Perandoor canal continues to be miserable, the residents of Judges Avenue and adjacent areas have urged Kochi corporation and the authorities concerned to clean the canal at the earliest.

The canal lies severely polluted with plastic waste, bottles, and aquatic weeds, affecting areas like Judges Avenue, Ambedkar Nagar and Panampilly Nagar the most and posing environmental hazards.

Hashir K M, a resident of Judges Avenue in Kaloor, pointed out that untreated wastewater from slaughterhouses, eateries, and flat complexes are discharged into the canal.

“However, no action has been taken to prevent the pollution of the canal. Waste accumulated in the canal, and the stench, has been troubling the public and those living nearby,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kochi corporation public works standing committee chairperson Seena Teacher said the irrigation department — which been entrusted with the cleaning and desilting of the canal — has started the work.

“In a meeting held last week, the irrigation department informed us that the work has started. The work is being carried out in four reaches and is expected to be completed soon. The Thevara part of the project was not included in the estimate. That will be rectified,” she said.

Meetings are held to review the development of the work, she added.