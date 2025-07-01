Decade-old abandoned tower crane poses danger at Vyttila

KOCHI: A tower crane abandoned during metro construction activities over a decade ago is not only posing a danger to hundreds of vehicles and pedestrians at the busy Vyttila junction, but also hindering the junction development plan.

The crane was used by ERA Constructions, which later abandoned the huge machine at the start of Kaniyampuzha road when the Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) terminated its contract with the firm, citing delays and unsatisfactory work, on the direction of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

“The crane has been lying here for nearly 13 years. Exposed to rain and sunshine for years, many parts of the machine have rusted. With the ground getting loose following heavy rain these days, there is a threat of the crane getting uprooted and falling over the vehicles using the Kaniyampuzha road and also a section of buildings there, including my house,” said Vyttila councillor Sunitha Dixon.

The issue has been brought to the notice of the Vyttila Mobility Hub Society (VMHS), on whose land the machine is idling now. However, no action has been taken yet, she rues.

“Since the agreement is between the DMRC and ERA Constructions, the state government should take steps to contact them and ask them to remove the machine and also collect fines towards illegally parking the tower crane. It will incur a good amount to shift the vehicle from there. The huge crane, which got corroded from top to bottom, itself cost `7 crore then,” Sunitha added.

Vyttila Junction devpt hindered

Meanwhile, the abandoned tower crane is hindering the development of the busy Vyttila Junction, where the authorities are planning major measures to decongest it.