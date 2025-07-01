Six exotic animals were trafficked from Bangkok seized at Kochi airport

KOCHI: In a major wildlife trafficking bust, the Customs Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) at Kochi airport on Monday intercepted two passengers who were found smuggling six exotic animals from Bangkok.

The animals were concealed in their checked-in baggage. The rescued animals include three common marmosets, two white-lipped tamarins — both native to the Amazon rainforest — and a hyacinth macaw, a rare parrot species found in South America.

Acting on a tip-off, the customs officers intercepted the duo at the airport’s exit gate and carried out a detailed inspection of their luggage, which led to the discovery and seizure of the animals. Officials estimate the market value of the seized animals to be over `5 lakh.

“These animals are protected under the Wildlife Protection Act, and their possession is strictly prohibited in India,” said a customs official.

The passengers, along with the seized animals, were handed over to the forest department for further action. An official communication was also sent to the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB) regarding the incident. The forest department will register a case, after which the animals will be repatriated to Bangkok.