Amid the Kochi Tuskers buzz, can Kerala have another go at IPL?

When the season started this year, the Indian Premier League (IPL) conducted an event called the “IPL Fan Park” in Kochi. The initiative was aimed at bringing a real-time IPL experience to fans in cities where matches are not held.

The event took place in the parking lot of the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, where fans gathered to virtually witness two IPL matches.

But things were different 14 years ago. In the fourth season of the IPL, the state had a team of its own. Kochi Tuskers Kerala (KTK), an ill-fated IPL team that got ousted just a year after its induction.

In 2010, when two new franchises were introduced in the IPL, a group of bidders came together to form a team representing Kerala. The much-celebrated team boasted a star-studded lineup, including Mahela Jayawardene, Muttiah Muralitharan, Brendon McCullum, V V S Laxman, R P Singh, Ravindra Jadeja and S Sreesanth.