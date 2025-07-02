Amid the Kochi Tuskers buzz, can Kerala have another go at IPL?

When the season started this year, the Indian Premier League (IPL) conducted an event called the “IPL Fan Park” in Kochi. The initiative was aimed at bringing a real-time IPL experience to fans in cities where matches are not held.
The event took place in the parking lot of the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, where fans gathered to virtually witness two IPL matches.
But things were different 14 years ago. In the fourth season of the IPL, the state had a team of its own. Kochi Tuskers Kerala (KTK), an ill-fated IPL team that got ousted just a year after its induction.
In 2010, when two new franchises were introduced in the IPL, a group of bidders came together to form a team representing Kerala. The much-celebrated team boasted a star-studded lineup, including Mahela Jayawardene, Muttiah Muralitharan, Brendon McCullum, V V S Laxman, R P Singh, Ravindra Jadeja and S Sreesanth.
The team played 14 matches in the season, registering six remarkable wins — some memorable ones against Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings — and eight losses, finishing 8th on the table.
The KTK franchise was owned by Kochi Cricket Pvt. Ltd, a consortium including Gujarat-based Rendezvous Sports World, Parinee Developers, Kerala-based Elite Foods, and others. The team had its home ground at the Kaloor international stadium in Kochi.
On September 19, 2011, the BCCI announced the expulsion of KTK from the IPL, citing the team’s alleged failure to furnish a mandatory bank guarantee of `154 crore.
The expulsion triggered a flurry of allegations and controversies, including reported disputes among the owners and money laundering charges against one of them. The issue was a political hot potato as well, with names of MP Shashi Tharoor’s and his late wife, Sunanda Pushkar, making headlines.
Meanwhile, a legal battle over the expulsion ensued. And it’s still on. Last month, KTK was back in the news after the Bombay High Court upheld an arbitration order directing BCCI to pay the team `538 crore as compensation.
The initial arbitration order, issued in 2015, has asked the BCCI to pay `285.5 crore to Kochi Cricket Pvt. Ltd, and `153.34 crore to Rendezvous Sports World, along with an interest of 18% from the date of termination to the date of the arbitral award.
In June, the Bombay High Court rejected two BCCI pleas to quash the order. Now, reports suggest the BCCI may move the Supreme Court to challenge the order.
While the case remains far from over, the news rekindled a buzz about an IPL team from Kerala. Especially considering the fact that the state has made impressive strides in domestic cricket in recent times.
Though the state team were runners-up in the last Ranji Trophy and boasts a promising squad, the IPL representation from Kerala has narrowed down to just four players. While star batter Sanju Samson continues to shine with Rajasthan Royals, Kerala captain Sachin Baby and players such as Vishnu Vinod and Vignesh Puthur have seen limited playtime in the league.
“Having an IPL team from the state will certainly be a huge encouragement for home players. When KTK was introduced, many home players, including myself, got a big opportunity,” says former Kerala spinner P Prasanth, who was part of the Tuskers squad.
“Right now, we have immensely talented players in the state. If we had a team, many of these players would have gotten a break in the IPL. I think we still have a chance. As I remember, the team had put forth a negotiation for re-entering the IPL instead of receiving the compensation amount. Such options of settlement could still be possible.”
Former Kerala skipper Feroze Rasheed, who used to be KTK’s local team manager, says the Tuskers had promised immense possibilities for cricket in Kerala. “But the current scene does not appear favourable. Chances of another team are slim,” he sighs.
Cricket in Kerala, he adds, has changed for the better. “More youngsters are keen to pursue a career in cricket,” notes Feroze, who is currently the coach of Calicut Globstars in Kerala Cricket League (KCL).
“The KCL platform has also boosted prospects for cricketers in Kerala. An IPL team from Kerala will be one step closer to the dream of every player. Let’s hope there will be better days ahead.”
Former Kerala batter
S Manoj, who is now coach of Trivandrum Royals in KCL, terms the KTK fiasco “a huge loss”. “I am not sure if we can make a comeback at this stage. The benefits team presence in IPL could offer to youngsters are invaluable,” he says.
“Even indirect exposure. For instance, teams like Chennai engage a lot of rookies during training. That itself is an opportunity for many to get noted. So, having a team in the IPL will be a game-changer. It would also boost the overall cricket infrastructure in Kerala.”
Former Kerala keeper-batter Deepak C M, who is now an IPL commentator in Malayalam for Star Sports, echoes the sentiment. He points out that KTK had done pretty well as a debut team.
“If the team had bot been banned, it would have featured among the top contenders. There were several local players with great potential. Besides Sreesanth, there were five or six Malayali players. Raiphi Vincent Gomez and P Prashanth were among them,” recalls Deepak, who is currently the coaching director of KCL team Kochi Blue Tigers. “If we get to have another go at IPL, we stand to gain more than we have lost in the last few years.”
However, the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) harbours no such hope — at least for the near future. “Inclusion of another franchise in the IPL may not be in the picture right now. But if we get an opening in the league, Kerala would certainly be keen to take that spot,” says KCA president Jayesh George.
Former BCCI vice-president and KCA chief T C Mathew concurs. “Right now, we do not even have a proper home stadium in the state,” he says.
“The Thiruvananthapuram (Greenfield) stadium is often talked about, but I don’t think it is of the quality that would be approved by the BCCI. Also during the last two additions to the IPL, no cities from Kerala were included in the list for consideration.”
Well, despite the uncertain prospects, Kerala’s cricket fans continue to hope of having a dashing team from the state in the IPL. Some day. Until then, all eyes will be on the KCL
auction on July 5.
(With inputs from Kevin Reji T)